State Fair general admission ticket price to hold steady from 2023

Good news for Minnesota State Fair lovers – the price for regular gate admission tickets will remain the same price as the 2023 event.

Fair organizers announced the price point early Monday morning.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, regular gate admission increased for the 2023 event to $18 per ticket for adults. In 2022, those tickets were $17. Kids ages 5-12 and seniors can get in for $16 each, while tickets for children ages 4 and under are free.

Pre-fair discount tickets are currently available for $15 each, with a limit of 12 tickets per order. However, multiple orders can be made for a maximum of 24 tickets per customer, which includes a mailing address and IP address.

CLICK HERE to order tickets now or call Etix at 800-514-3849. The tickets are valid for one day of the fair.

In addition, organizers add refunds won’t be given if you get tickets in advance and then find out you qualify for a discount at the gate.

The fair has also announced its discount days for the 2024 event, which includes Opening Day, Seniors Day, Military Appreciation Day and Kids Day. CLICK HERE for those dates.

This year’s fair runs from Aug. 22 – Sept. 2.