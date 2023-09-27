How much rain did you receive since Saturday?
The eastern half of Minnesota saw the bulk of the latest round of rainfall across the Midwest.
A map from the National Weather Service displaying the accumulated precipitation from Saturday, Sept. 22 to Wednesday, Sept. 27 shows the highest rainfall totals fell along the state border with Iowa and Wisconsin and north into Duluth and the North Shore.
In the Twin Cities area, the higher totals were reported in the west and northwest metro, with a report of 9.61″ falling northwest of Nowthen in that time span. Meanwhile, a report of 7.4″ fell just north of Wayzata, 7.2″ fell between Dayton and Rogers, 6.85″ fell in Brooklyn Center and 6.22″ fell west of Andover.
Meanwhile, Minneapolis, the southwest metro, and much of the east metro saw anywhere from 2-3.99″ of rainfall during that timeframe.
An interactive map showing rainfall totals can be found by CLICKING HERE. A list of some of the amounts recorded across the Twin Cities and metro area is at the bottom of this article.
As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, anywhere from 1.5″ to 4.48″ fell across parts of the state from 12 a.m. Saturday through 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Although the area received a lot of much-needed rain, the dry conditions are ongoing, as the region will need 7-8″ of rain to end the drought across the Twin Cities. Any rain that fell prior to 7 a.m. Tuesday will be part of the data released in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s report early Thursday morning.
Last week’s drought report showed extreme drought levels cover more than a quarter of Minnesota, and exceptional drought conditions are reported in nearly 3% of the state.
Rainfall totals from Sept. 22 – Sept. 27
- Nowthen: 9.61″
- St. Michael: 7.2″
- Brooklyn Center: 6.85″
- Rush City: 6.53″
- Andover: 6.2″
- Coon Rapids: 6.15″
- Brooklyn Park: 5.95″
- Victoria: 5.9″
- Pine City: 5.66″
- Robbinsdale: 5.44″
- Bloomington: 5.35″
- Independence: 5.24″
- Mound: 5.24″
- Rogers: 5.19″
- Maple Grove: 5.17″
- Dayton: 4.97″
- Osseo: 4.86″
- Waconia: 4.59″
- Plato: 4.56″
- Farmington: 4.43″
- Braham: 4.35″
- Howard Lake: 4.29″
- Elk River: 4.28″
- Long Lake: 4.26″
- Grantsburg: 4.26″
- Golden Valley: 4.24″
- Lakeville: 4.22″
- Minnetrista: 4.21″
- Jordan: 4.02″
- Mendota Heights: 4.0″
- Carver: 3.98″
- Chanhassen: 3.74″
- St. Paul: 3.68″
- Mendota Heights: 3.63″
- Roseville: 3.61″
- Excelsior: 3.56″
- North Brnach: 3.5″
- Stillwater: 3.48″
- Farmington: 3.08″
- Minnetonka: 3.05″
- Falcon Heights: 2.95″
- Fridley: 2.93″
- West St. Paul: 2.9″
- Rosemount: 2.88″
- New Richmond: 2.87″
- Cottage Grove: 2.81″
- Oak Park Heights: 2.74″
- Oakdale: 2.71″
- South St. Paul: 2.69″
- Edina: 2.69″
- Vadnais Heights: 2.69″
- Minneapolis: 2.6″
- Woodbury: 2.57″
- Wyoming: 2.55″
- Burnsville: 2.52″
- Hugo: 2.49″
- Forest Lake: 2.48″
- Hastings: 2.43″
- Bayport: 2.38″
- Richfield: 2.33″
- Prior Lake: 2.32″
- White Bear Lake: 2.28″
- Somerset: 2.06″
- Roberts: 1.94″
- Elko New Market: 1.82″
- Hudson: 1.3″