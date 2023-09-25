How much rain did you get from Sept. 23-24?
Much-needed precipitation fell across the region over the past weekend, with some areas receiving nearly 4.5 inches of rain within a 35-hour period.
According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, from 12 a.m. Saturday through 10:30 a.m. Sunday, totals ranged from 1.5″ – 4.48″. However, some areas received more rain throughout the day Sunday, and the wet conditions continued into Monday.
A full list of totals from the National Weather Service in that same timeframe can be found at the bottom of this article.
Additional rainfall is expected to fall Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and current conditions from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.
Keep in mind, any rainfall that falls before 7 a.m. CT Tuesday will be included in this week’s drought report, which includes data of rainfall that falls before that time when it gets released on Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. Last week’s drought report showed extreme drought levels cover more than a quarter of Minnesota, and exceptional drought conditions are reported in nearly 3% of the state.
Rainfall totals from 12 a.m. Saturday through 10:30 a.m. Sunday
- Corcoran – 4.48″
- Morris – 4.39″
- Chaska – 4.23″
- Victoria – 4.08″
- Long Lake – 4.08″
- Maple Plain – 4″
- Mound – 3.97″
- Choko – 3.95″
- Plymouth – 3.94″
- Minneapolis – 3.9″
- New Ulm – 3.86″
- Waconia – 3.8″
- Rogers – 3.8″
- Minnetrista – 3.75″
- St. Bonifacius – 3.74″
- Independence – 3.72″
- Chanhassen – 3.2″
- Dayton – 3.54″
- High Island Creek – 3.45″
- Otsego – 3.4″
- Arlington – 3.31″
- Delano – 3.3″
- Excelsior – 3.26″
- Norwood Young America – 3.25″
- Ramsey – 3.22″
- Winthrop – 3.2″
- Cologne – 3.15″
- Green Isle – 3.15″
- Elk River – 3.15″
- Nicollet- 3.12″
- Eagan – 3.08″
- Rockford – 3.08″
- Glencoe – 3.06″
- St. Michael – 3.04″
- Buffalo – 2.98″
- Lester Prairie – 2.95″
- Mora – 2.93″
- Plato – 2.91″
- Lake Crystal – 2.9″
- Dayton – 2.89″
- Minnetonka – 2.88″
- Champlin – 2.84″
- Henderson – 2.75″
- La Salle- 2.7″
- Hanska – 2.67″
- Carver – 2.64″
- Pine Island – 2.64″
- Madelia – 2.63″
- Watertown – 2.62″
- Osceola – 2.62″
- Bloomington – 2.62″
- Inver Grove Heights – 2.6″
- Glenville – 2.6″
- Rush City – 2.57″
- Donnelly – 2.56″
- Rice Lake – 2.52″
- St. Paul – 2.52″
- Faribault – 2.51″
- Ladysmith – 2.5″
- Rosemount- 2.48″
- Mendota Heights – 2.44″
- South St. Paul – 2.43″
- Nowthen – 2.4″
- Grasston – 2.38″
- Lakeville- 2.37″
- Princeton – 2.35″
- Zimmerman – 2.34″
- St. Paul Park – 2.34″
- Apple Valley – 2.32″
- Kenyon – 2.29″
- Judson – 2.29″
- Le Sueur – 2.29″
- Hastings – 2.28″
- Haugen – 2.27″
- burnsville – 2.26″
- Farmington – 2.25″
- Clearwater – 2.25″
- North Oaks – 2.24″
- Roseville – 2.22″
- Butterfield – 2.21″
- Good Thunder – 2.21″
- Stillwater – 2.21″
- West St. Paul – 2.2″
- Madelia – 2.2″
- Durand – 2.19″
- Lino Lakes – 2.19″
- Onamia – 2.18″
- Mahtomedi – 2.17″
- Ganoe Hill – 2.17″
- Stockholm – 2.16″
- Anoka – 2.15″
- Mayer – 2.13″
- Dellwood – 2.12″
- Menominie – 2.11″
- Chetek – 2.1″
- Big Lake – 2.1″
- Vadnais Heights – 2.09″
- Lake Elmo – 2.09″
- Cottage Grove – 2.08″
- Plum City – 2.06″
- Ogilvie – 2.02″
- La Salle- 2″
- Jordan – 1.99″
- Cameron – 1.97″
- Isle – 1.96″
- Ladysmith – 1.96″
- Hillman – 1.95″
- Downsville – 1.94″
- Milaca – 1.93″
- Bertha – 1.9″
- North Mankato – 1.88″
- Shoreview – 1.88″
- Howard Lake – 1.97″
- Cedar Falls – 1.85″
- Carrollton – 1.85″
- Foreston – 1.85″
- Owatonna – 1.85″
- Skyline – 1.84″
- Braham – 1.84″
- Faribualt – 1.84″
- Eau Claire – 1.82″
- Winsted – 1.82″
- Lydia – 1.81″
- Foley – 1.81″
- Dennison – 1.79″
- Hutchinson – 1.79″
- Augusta – 1.78″
- Marine on St. Croix – 1.77″
- Orrock – 1.76″
- Falcon Heights – 1.75″
- Gaylord – 1.75″
- St. James – 1.75″
- Shakopee – 1.74″
- Red Wing – 1.74″
- Nerstrand – 1.74″
- Almelund – 1.73″
- Montrose – 1.72″
- Elk Mound – 1.71″
- Chetek – 1.7″
- Albert Lea – 1.69″
- Dallas – 1.69″
- Chisago City – 1.68″
- Pine Center – 1.68″
- Buffalo – 1.68″
- Stanchfield – 1.67″
- Downing – 1.67″
- Zumbrota – 1.66″
- Baldwin – 1.61″
- Isanti – 1.59″
- Jim Falls- 1.57″
- CoonRapids – 1.57″
- Roscoe – 1.55″
- Taylors Falls – 1.54″
- Ellendale – 1.54″
- Santiago – 1.53″
- Stacy – 1.51″
- Knapp – 1.5″