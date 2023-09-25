How much rain did you get from Sept. 23-24?

Much-needed precipitation fell across the region over the past weekend, with some areas receiving nearly 4.5 inches of rain within a 35-hour period.

According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, from 12 a.m. Saturday through 10:30 a.m. Sunday, totals ranged from 1.5″ – 4.48″. However, some areas received more rain throughout the day Sunday, and the wet conditions continued into Monday.

A full list of totals from the National Weather Service in that same timeframe can be found at the bottom of this article.

Additional rainfall is expected to fall Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and current conditions from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

After picking up 1.5" of rain officially at MSP, which was the most water here over 2 days since May 2022, more showers and possible rumbles of thunder are expected today. 80-degrees will be back by Friday and next weekend! pic.twitter.com/NtY47qRq5E — Ken Barlow ⚡️⚡️ (@kbarlowkstp) September 25, 2023

Keep in mind, any rainfall that falls before 7 a.m. CT Tuesday will be included in this week’s drought report, which includes data of rainfall that falls before that time when it gets released on Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. Last week’s drought report showed extreme drought levels cover more than a quarter of Minnesota, and exceptional drought conditions are reported in nearly 3% of the state.

7” to 8” of Rain would end the Drought in MSP & since Saturday into this AM Sunday the MSP area has seen 1” to 3” of Widespread Rainfall. Today Rain ends before 10am then some Peeks of early afternoon Sun followed by more Rain/T-Storms after 3pm with .25” to 1” by AM Monday @KSTP pic.twitter.com/6YtoNkncW1 — Jonathan Yuhas (@JYuhasKSTP) September 24, 2023

Yesterday was the second wettest day of the year in the Twin Cities. Yes, officially, there have only been 4 days with 1"+ of moisture this year (average is 6 days).



That also explains why we are more than 6" below average on the year. pic.twitter.com/t9ID2tgcp6 — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) September 25, 2023

Rainfall totals from 12 a.m. Saturday through 10:30 a.m. Sunday