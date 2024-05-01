House passes education funding bill

Lawmakers in the Minnesota House of Representatives have passed funding for certain K-12 education programs.

The bill, known as HF 5237, passed by a vote of 68-61. It would fund programs such as the expansion of voluntary pre-kindergarten, investigating student attendance and truancy, and also pay student teachers a stipend for their student teaching experience.

Republicans are concerned with the costs on schools.

Senators will now take up the bill.

