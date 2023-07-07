Hopkins man who killed 19-year-old in drunken driving crash sentenced to 4 in prison

A Hopkin man learned his future on Friday afternoon after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 19-year-old Charlie M. Alleman, of Eden Prairie, near Valleyfair.

Jacob Austin Lederer, 27, was sentenced to four years in prison in St. Cloud. According to court documents, he has credit for three days already served.

Lederer was initially charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. In April, he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in exchange for the dismissal of the second count and almost three and a half years (41 months) in prison.

On June 21, 2022, law enforcement responded to a car crash report involving two vehicles at Highway 101 and Valley Park Drive in Shakopee. Officers saw one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames upon arriving, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement said they saw several people helping Lederer at the scene and noticed a strong scent of alcohol on his breath. Lederer’s blood alcohol concentration was .13, according to the complaint.

A witness said they were stopped at a red light when they saw Lederer drive through an intersection and t-bone a Volkswagen at approximately 85 mph.

The complaint notes that several witnesses saw the Volkswagen start on fire as they approached but were able to cut Lederer’s seatbelt and get him out of his car, which was beginning to smoke.

Alleman was pronounced dead at the scene.