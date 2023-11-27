Historic Minnesota Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony set for Monday

The Minnesota Supreme Court will officially swear in its new chief justice and newest associate justice Monday afternoon in a ceremony that will mark two firsts for the state.

During the ceremony, Natalie Hudson will take the oath of office to become the court’s chief justice, making her the first person of color to hold the position. She takes over the role from Lorie Gildea, the third-longest-serving chief justice in state history who stepped down from the court on Oct. 1.

Hudson has served on the state’s highest court since October 2015 after over a decade on the Minnesota Court of Appeals and prior work as an attorney for the city of St. Paul and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

Additionally, Karl Procaccini will be sworn in as an associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, which will make him the first Muslim to sit on the court.

Procaccini teaches at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and previously served as general counsel for Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. He’s also taught at William Mitchell College of Law and worked as a partner at Greene Espel PLLP.

The ceremony is scheduled to feature several speakers and special performances.

