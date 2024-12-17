Highway crash outside St. Cloud kills 1 person, critically injures another

A vehicle crash near St. Cloud killed one person Monday and injured two others, one of them critically.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred at 6:38 a.m. near the intersection of 25th Avenue Northeast and Highway 23, just east of St. Cloud.

At the intersection, a Lincoln MKS Sedan with two people inside was traveling north on 25th Avenue and collided with a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by one person who was traveling east on Highway 23.

All three were brought to the St. Cloud Hospital for injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln, 67-year-old Lynette Helen Walentiny of Sauk Rapids, was later pronounced dead at the hospital; her passenger, a 73-year-old woman from Saul Rapids, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 46-year-old man from St. Cloud, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol said road conditions were wet at the time of the incident.