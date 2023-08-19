High heat, humidity settles on the Twin Cities Saturday afternoon

On the first day of what’s expected to be a stretch of dangerous temperatures, officials are warning people to limit their time outdoors.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., with heat indexes values expected up to 108 degrees. Officials say the extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Heat exhaustion is a big one, causing symptoms including mild headache, cool skin and heavy sweating. Those symptoms could develop into heat stroke. It’s important to seek medical attention if you or the people you’re around develop a throbbing headache, along with confusion or loss of consciousness. Hot skin, nausea, vomiting and high body temperature are also signs of heat stroke.

Lance Mickelson of Minneapolis took advantage of the cooler temperatures Saturday morning, spending time in the park along the Mississippi River.

“It’s cool, nice and perfect right now and I know it’s going to get hotter later today,” he said, adding that he’ll spend the afternoon inside with the air conditioning on.

Hennepin County keeps an up-to-date list of cooling centers/other public spaces with air conditioning. While pools and beaches are a popular option, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Thursday it will start operating some facilities with reduced hours beginning August 21. Other public pools around the Twin Cities metro will close at the end of this weekend