Minneapolis pools to have reduced hours as heat wave rolls in, other cities closing pools

The timing of the next round of dangerous heat is not ideal for families who cool off at city pools, as some are closing this weekend.

On top of the closures, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced it’ll have reduced hours at some of its pools and fewer lifeguards at beaches will begin August 21 – the reason being that “as summer winds down some aquatics staff return to school,” the park board wrote.

The shorter hours are 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 1-7 p.m. Labor Day weekend – the last final day of swim season for Minneapolis is September 4.

Pools and water park locations impacted include:

Jim Lupient Water Park

North Commons Water Park

Webber Natural Swimming Pool (closed August 21 & 28)

St. Paul pools are open through Labor Day. But around the metro, Bloomington, Richfield, and Edina pools are closing at the end of this weekend.