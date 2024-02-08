Hennepin Theatre Trust announces 2024-25 season, includes world premiere of ‘Purple Rain’

On Thursday, the Hennepin Theatre Trust announced the 2024-25 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season includes 11 musicals, a bigger season than 2023-24 which included nine productions.

A season highlight is the world premiere, pre-Broadway run of ‘Purple Rain,’ a musical based on the Prince film by the same name which the late singer starred in and wrote the music for. The movie included songs that became some of the singer’s greatest hits including the title song ‘Purple Rain.’

The season also includes many recent Tony Award-winning musicals, such as ‘Some Like it Hot,’ ‘Parade,’ ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Kimberly Akimbo.’

Of the 11 shows, seven are making their Minnesota premiere with the other four returning for audiences to enjoy again.

The season kicks off with ‘Back to the Future: The Musical.’ The production, which is based on the beloved movie, will run for two weeks, from Sept. 10-22.

‘Parade,’ the 2023 Tony Award Winner for Best Revival, is also launching its North American tour in Minneapolis, playing Jan. 21-26, 2025. The show, based on real events, is set in the 1910s and follows the trial of Leo Frank, a young Jewish man, accused of a crime that happened at the pencil factory he owns.

The season closes with a two-week engagement of a newly reimagined production of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for the show’s 30th anniversary.

All shows will be stopping playing for one week unless noted.

The 11 shows for the season in order are:

Back to the Future: The Musical, Sept. 10-22, 2024 (two weeks)

Some Like It Hot, Oct. 15-20, 2024

Les Misérables, Nov. 19-Dec 1, 2024 (two weeks)

The Book of Mormon, Dec. 17-22, 2024

Parade, Jan. 21-26, 2025

Hadestown, Feb. 11-16, 2025

Life of Pi, March 4-9, 2025

Purple Rain, Spring 2025 (pre-Broadway world premiere, State Theatre)

& Juliet, May 13-18, 2025

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Aug. 5-17, 2025 (two weeks)

Eight of the shows are included in season subscription packages. The three add-ons are Les Misérables, The Book of Mormon and Hadestown.

Current season subscribers will get information emailed about automatic renewal, which happens on Feb. 15. New season ticket packages for 2024-25 will be available later in the spring. The Hennepin Theatre Trust encourages people to get on the waitlist to be the first to learn when the season ticket packages go on sale.

