Hennepin County Board approves 2025 budget

The Hennepin County Board approved a 2025 budget of $3.10 billion on Thursday.

The budget includes a net property tax levy of $1.05 billion, a 5.5% increase from 2024. The county states the budget is focused on disparity reduction, climate action and improving education, employment, health, housing income, justice and connectivity.

“We are committed to supporting our Hennepin County residents and making sure their critical needs are met,” said County Board Chair Irene Fernando. “It is particularly important that we bolster our safety net health care system for the health and safety of our entire community.”

The operating portion of the budget totals $2.54 billion, an increase of 5.6% from the 2024 budget, and funds the day-to-day services for residents. The approved budget provides a 4% general salary adjustment and merit increases for eligible employees for each of the next three years.

The capital part of the budget came in at $568 million, which is $116 million more than the 2024 budget. It includes investment in infrastructure, like roads, transportation and buildings.

The board approved the budget after more than 10 months of preparations and hearings.