Help needed in finding 16-year-old who hasn’t been seen since late May in St. Cloud

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help find a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in St. Cloud.

Griseida Maricelda Roldan Gomez, 16, was last seen on May 25 in the city of St. Cloud.

The sheriff’s office describes Gomez as a Hispanic female standing at 5’4″, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and her front teeth being framed in gold.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240 or submit a tip through their website.