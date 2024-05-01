Simonetti, Edelson advance in Hennepin County board primary ahead of special election

Voters have selected their top two choices to fill a vacant seat on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.

On Tuesday, a primary was held ahead of a special election for the County Commissioner in District 6. The seat was vacated by former commissioner Chris LaTondresse, who resigned last September in order to lead an affordable housing organization.

Voters opted to send Marisa Simonetti and Heather Edelson to the special election, which will be held on May 14. Whoever wins will serve the rest of LaTondresse’s unexpired term, which ends this December.

Canvassing of Tuesday’s votes will be done on Thursday.

Simonetti and Edelson received 31.66% and 44.27% of the vote, respectively.

Patrick Gage came in third with 10.2% of the vote, with Jen Westmoreland trailing behind at 9.81%. Both Daniel Moret and Janet Kitui received less than 2.2% of all the votes.

District 6 covers Deephaven, Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.

CLICK HERE for election results on the Secretary of State’s website.