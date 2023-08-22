Heat index values +100 degrees today and Wednesday then cooler by the weekend

FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY FOR TEMPERATURES in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with Heat Index values 105 to 110 degrees.

Hazy, Hot and Humid Today in Twin Cities with afternoon temperatures near 100 degrees with Dew Point temperatures in the 70s producing Heat Index Values in the range of 105 to 110 degrees. Winds Today in the Twin Cities will be from the Southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Northern Minnesota will be much Cooler Today with highs in the mid-60s.

T-Storms some Strong with Large Hail and Gusty Winds will be possible along a line from Bemidji to Duluth and southeast into Hayward, WI.

The most Intense Heat moves into the area for Today and Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Today ( Record High 97 deg. set in 1971 ) and near 100 degrees Wednesday ( Record High 97 deg. set in 1948 ). Dew Point temperatures in the 70s Today and Wednesday will push Heat Index Values into the 105 to 110 degree range Today and 100 to 105 degrees Wednesday.

The Remains of Tropical Storm Hillary will move over the upper Midwest Friday and Saturday producing some Isolated T-Storms across the area. Cooler temperatures in the upper 70s by Saturday, August 26.

TODAY: EXCESIVE HEAT WARNING

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 100 Degrees. ( Heat Index 105 to 110 Degrees )

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: EXCESIVE HEAT WARNING

Partly Cloudy and Humid with Isolated T-Storms north and northeast of Metro area.

LOW: 78 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: EXCESIVE HEAT WARNING

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 100 Degrees. ( Heat Index 104 to 107 Degrees )

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph then becoming Northeast at 5 mph after 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 72 Degrees.

