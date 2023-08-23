Heat leads Minneapolis to close 20 rec centers, cancel programs Wednesday

The extreme heat and humidity Wednesday have led Minneapolis officials to close more recreation centers and cancel programming for the day.

A day after the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) closed 12 rec centers and canceled some outdoor events, the board closed 20 recreation centers that lack central air conditioning. MPRB says its 27 air-conditioned centers remain open.

RELATED: Cooling sites open as excessive heat warnings begin

Additionally, all indoor programs at the closed rec centers have been canceled and MPRB also canceled all outdoor programs and events except for golf tee times and adult sports.

Affected registered participants should receive an email from MPRB.

The open recreation centers will follow their normal schedules and remain open until 9 p.m., the board says. A total of 57 wading pools and splash pads are also open until 9 p.m., including those next to the closed rec centers.