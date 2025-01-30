HCSO says 2 vehicles have fallen through Lake Minnetonka this week

Despite attempts to warn residents, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reports two vehicles have broken through ice and fallen into Lake Minnetonka this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple electronic signs were placed at boat launches Tuesday in an attempt to warn residents of the current ice conditions on Lake Minnetonka.

Despite the warnings, however, the HCSO said hours later a vehicle broke through the ice at Echo Bay. No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

The HCSO said it was the second time this week a vehicle had fallen into the lake, the previous incident being at Lower Lake North when the vehicle was attempting to drive through pressure ridges on Monday.

Courtesy: HCSO. This vehicle reportedly went through the ice on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to drive through pressure ridges.

No one was injured in that incident, either.

“We can’t stress the importance of using caution on ice enough,” HCSO said in a statement. “Remember, ice near and around pressure ridges is not safe and is especially difficult to spot after snowfall.”

It’s unlikely for residents to be attempting to drive on the ice Thursday, as temperatures are forecast to reach a record-breaking 50 degrees in Minnesota.

However, when optimal conditions are met for getting on the ice, the HCSO said drivers should avoid going near pressure ridges, check ice conditions and know the body of water before heading on to it.