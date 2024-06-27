HCSO announces addition of Detention Services Bureau to help ‘growing demand’ at jail

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it is adding a Detention Services Bureau to help with the “growing demand” of the county jail.

The HCSO was previously comprised of five bureaus: Public Safety Services, Investigations, Administrative Services, Public Affairs and Adult Detention and Court Services. Under a structure change effective July 14, the Adult Detention and Court Services Bureau will be divided into two separate bureaus: Detention Services and Court Field Services, HCSO said.

The Detention Services Bureau will solely focus on the Hennepin County Jail. A news release says that by giving the jail its own bureau, Sheriff Dawanna Witt hopes to give better oversight to jail operations and administration, as well as to the care of inmates.

The Detention Services Bureau will be overseen by Jail Administrator Troy Otto.

The Court and Field Services Bureau will include the county’s Court Services Division and will assume the Civil, Transport and Extraditions units from the Public Safety Services Bureau. This division will be overseen by Major Mike Jerde, HCSO said.

In addition to the re-structuring, Major Kristen Tomlinson will oversee the Public Affairs Bureau, which was created in 2023.

Additionally, Pat Enderlein, who was serving as Acting Chief Deputy, will be appointed as Chief Deputy. He will assume the role on Sept. 1.

Along with the promotions, HCSO also announced the retirements of Chief Deputy Tracey Martin and Major Mary Jerde. Jerde will retire July 31 and Martin will retire Aug. 31, HCSO said.