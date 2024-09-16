Charges dropped in St. Anne’s Place attack after MPD misidentifies assailant

UPDATE: The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges against a man who was mistaken for a suspect in an assault at a Minneapolis homeless shelter.

Prosecutors dropped the case against Robert Brent III after learning that the Minneapolis Police Department had mistakenly identified him as the person who pistol-whipped two people and fired a gun on Sept. 5 at St. Anne’s Place.

“MPD shared this information with us right away as part of their ongoing investigation, and upon learning this information, we immediately began the process of filing a written dismissal,” the Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “Mr. Brent will be released from custody as soon as possible.”

Investigation into the attack continues.

A second person has been charged in connection with an attack on a shelter in Minneapolis on Sept. 5, announced the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Robert Russell Brent III, 35, has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, illegal firearm possession, threats of violence and second-degree riot.

As previously reported, officers responded to a disturbance at St. Anne’s Place in Minneapolis on Sept. 5. The assault began when a group of women yelled at a shelter resident to move her car.

Prosecutors say Brent pistol-whipped two shelter residents, hitting one victim in the head several times and hitting the other in the eye, causing vision issues. Brent also reportedly told the victim that they better move back because he had a gun, and then fired two shots into the air.

The group chased the residents inside the shelter, and prosecutors say Brent threatened to shoot the women and children.

Surveillance video shows Brent pointing a gun at the residents inside the shelter, one of whom was carrying an infant. He then shot at a resident’s unoccupied car.

Eureka Dominique Riser was charged Friday with second-degree riot and criminal damage to property. Prosecutors say she hit the front of the building and a side door with a baseball bat, which shattered the glass.

Prosecutors say Brent and Riser caused at least $10,000 of damage and the shelter residents had to be evacuated and moved to another building due to safety concerns.