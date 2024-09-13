Police: 1 arrested for role in attack at Minneapolis shelter

Minneapolis police have arrested one person in connection to an attack at a shelter last week.

Officials announced they arrested a 33-year-old woman for her role in threatening residents of a shelter and causing damage to the building and a vehicle.

The incident happened on the night of Sept. 5 on the 2600 block of Russell Avenue North. Police say a verbal argument between residents of a shelter for women and children and people from a home on the same block escalated to physical violence.

During the altercation, the shelter and a car belonging to a resident of the shelter were damaged.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the investigation began immediately with the police response on Sept. 5 and is still ongoing. Investigators have been reviewing surveillance video, interviewing witnesses and trying to track down victims and suspects.

“This incident was disturbing and involved multiple levels of potential crime which has made this ongoing investigation labor intensive,” said O’Hara. “I am thankful to the investigators who have worked diligently to achieve these results today. I am confident this investigation will continue to its logical conclusion, and so, further arrests may still occur.”

Investigators sent their findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office seeking charges of felony property damage and riot.