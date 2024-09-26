Graco Park opens in northeast Minneapolis

Graco Park, a nine-acre park just north of the Plymouth Bridge, north of Boom Island, is now open to the public. It opened just a year after the ground was broken, and construction began to bring the park to fruition.

The park, in its current form, features new trails and walkways, a river landing, public art, picnic tables for recreation and newly planted trees and native plants.

“Opening Graco Park is a monumental milestone in our ongoing, decades-long mission to transition Minneapolis’ northern riverfront to a world-class attraction that’s more welcoming to people and wildlife,” said MPRB President Meg Forney.

Courtesy: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

While the park is now open to parkgoers and residents, new features are planned for 2025.

Future phases include a 4,000-square-foot park building called The River Hub, which is scheduled to open in 2025, and a trail connection under the Plymouth Avenue Bridge to Boom Island Park.