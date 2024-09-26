Graco Park opens in northeast Minneapolis
Graco Park, a nine-acre park just north of the Plymouth Bridge, north of Boom Island, is now open to the public. It opened just a year after the ground was broken, and construction began to bring the park to fruition.
The park, in its current form, features new trails and walkways, a river landing, public art, picnic tables for recreation and newly planted trees and native plants.
“Opening Graco Park is a monumental milestone in our ongoing, decades-long mission to transition Minneapolis’ northern riverfront to a world-class attraction that’s more welcoming to people and wildlife,” said MPRB President Meg Forney.
While the park is now open to parkgoers and residents, new features are planned for 2025.
Future phases include a 4,000-square-foot park building called The River Hub, which is scheduled to open in 2025, and a trail connection under the Plymouth Avenue Bridge to Boom Island Park.