Governor Walz to visit Norway this week to celebrate 50 years of military partnership

Governor Tim Walz will be in Norway this week, in what his office hopes will strengthen Minnesota’s economic and military ties with the nation.

The governor is expected to attend a signing ceremony for an official state sponsorship program in Trondheim, Norway that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX).

NOREX is the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations, according to the governor’s office.

The governor shared the following statement in a news release Monday afternoon:

“Amid global uncertainty, maintaining close relationships with our allies is more important than ever. I am proud of Minnesota’s long standing military exchange program with Norway and am committed to building on this unique and exceptional relationship during this visit and for years to come. These international trips help tell Minnesota’s story on an International stage, promoting Minnesota business and strengthening our military ties.”

As previously reported, Queen Sonja of Norway also visited Minnesota in October of last year to mark the nation’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American Community in Minnesota and the United States.