Gov. Walz to visit school in Savage, highlight investments in education

On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz is set to join a group of students in Savage, Minn. to highlight Minnesota’s efforts to train and recruit teachers.

According to his office, Gov. Walz will be joined by DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek and teachers and students to “spend a day in the life of a fourth grader” as part of a workforce tour this week. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, he spent time in Plymouth on Tuesday, where he met with manufacturers and promoted $20 million in workforce development grants.

The State is set to invest millions in job training and workforce development to meet the high demand for teachers, according to a news release from Walz’s office.

Check back for a live stream of the event at 2 p.m.