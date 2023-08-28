Getting to the State Fair the economical way

Beating traffic at the fair

Beautiful weather has graced the Minnesota State Fair this year, and it appears to be boosting attendance, too.

On Saturday there were 212,850 people at the fairgrounds, and Friday saw 164,741 attendees — a record for Day 2.

Sunday was more of the same mild weather, but attendance numbers won’t be released until Monday.

KSTP photojournalist Jason Hanson went to the State Fair bike lot and talked to folks who say it’s a great way to beat the traffic while saving money.