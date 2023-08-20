Get Your Rear in Gear raises money for local colon cancer treatment

Get your rear in gear

Hundreds of people hit the pavement to make a difference one step at a time during the Get Your Rear in Gear Race in Edina on Sunday.

Colon Cancer Coalition President Chris Evans said the main goal of the event is to raise awareness for people to get screened.

“Well, every year over 150,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and right about 50,000 people die,” President Evans said. “So it’s important to get screened, the earlier that we catch it, the more treatable it is the less long-term effects we have and we cure it.”

More than half of adults between 50 and 54 years old have not been screened for colorectal cancer yet.

All proceeds from the event will go to help provide cancer screenings to uninsured, low-income patients, as well as fund research.

The organization says for Minnesotans who are 50 years old and above, the rate and mortality of this type of cancer have gone down, but those rates have actually increased for people between 20 and 49 years old.

Patients and survivors say the event has given them camaraderie.

Event volunteer Sonya Zuker was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer in 2014. She beat the disease and shared words of advice for people fighting the same battle.

“I was diagnosed right before I turned 42,” Zucker said. “So I would say, you know, it’s okay to talk about poop. You know, if you have any discomfort or anything that you think might be an issue, you know, definitely talk to your doctor.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser also emceed the event.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so here.

The nonprofit has a goal to raise $145,000.