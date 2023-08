Get Your Rear in Gear

A 5K race meant to raise funds for colon cancer screening, education and awareness is set to kick off in Edina.

The Colon Cancer Coalition was founded in Minnesota and the funds raised from the race will help care for patients within the state.

The race is set to start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Southdale Center in Edina.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Tom Hauser is set to emcee the event.

More information can be found here.