Fundraiser started for 3-year-old critically hurt in deadly I-694 crash

A fundraiser has been started to help cover the medical expenses for a 3-year-old who was seriously hurt in a deadly, wrong-way crash in Oakdale last week.

The crash happened early last Thursday on Interstate 694.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Corolla was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-694 when it collided head-on with a Pontiac Vibe at around 2:30 a.m. The Vibe then spun out and hit a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The driver of the Vibe — identified as 32-year-old Alexander Ripka, from Rice — died at the scene. Additionally, 3-year-old Nevaeh Ripka, who was a passenger in the Vibe, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she remains in intensive care.

“It’s heartbreaking to see this little, tiny figure in this bed. It’s something no one should have to witness, let alone sit there and deal with, hour after hour,” Marilyn Brichacek, a family friend, said.

“She’s the most happy-go-lucky little girl, I’ve never seen her crabby,” Jacki Janski, a family friend, added. “She’s just happy, she loves animals, flowers, and bubbles.”

A GoFundMe is raising money to help cover Ripka’s medical costs.

The driver of the Corolla, 28-year-old William Alexander Flores-Zamora of St. Paul, also died in the crash. The driver of the van wasn’t hurt.