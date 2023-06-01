Wrong-way crash on Northbound I-694 in Oakdale leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured; stretch of roadway temporarily closed

The roadway was still closed as of 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers trying to get onto I-694 from I-94 are being forced off at 10th Street.

Authorities have closed a section of northbound I-694 in Oakdale due to an ongoing investigation into a fatal crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was traveling the wrong way in the northbound left lane of the roadway at Stillwater Boulevard when it crashed head on with a Pontiac Vibe shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The incident report says that collision caused the Vibe to spin out and then hit a Mercedes Benz Sprinter van in the right lane of northbound traffic.

The report goes on to say that the driver of the Vibe – identified only as a male – was ejected and died from his injuries. Meanwhile, his juvenile passenger was taken to Gillette Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The report says the driver of the Corolla also died after being extricated.

Authorities add the driver of the van was taken to Regions Hospital for minor injuries.

No other details about the crash victims were immediately available.

From there, you can take Hadley Avenue up to 34th Street to get back on to I-694.

Check back for updates.