Fugitive who is a suspected child predator was arrested in Michigan, BCA confirms
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Wednesday that authorities arrested a wanted fugitive in Michigan on Tuesday.
The BCA asked for the public’s help in locating 36-year-old William Guy Amick III on April 18.
He was charged with over a dozen counts involving child sexual abuse. There were warrants for his arrest filed in Fillmore County.
Amick was also wanted for a similar case in Pennsylvania, authorities said.