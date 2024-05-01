Fugitive who is a suspected child predator was arrested in Michigan, BCA confirms

By KSTP
William Guy Amick III (Washington County Penn. Courts)

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Wednesday that authorities arrested a wanted fugitive in Michigan on Tuesday.

The BCA asked for the public’s help in locating 36-year-old William Guy Amick III on April 18.

He was charged with over a dozen counts involving child sexual abuse. There were warrants for his arrest filed in Fillmore County.

Amick was also wanted for a similar case in Pennsylvania, authorities said.