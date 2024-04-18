BCA asks for help finding accused child predator

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a wanted fugitive whose whereabouts since last spring are unknown.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 36-year-old William Guy Amick III is charged with more than a dozen child sexual abuse charges, including using minors in sex work, having pornographic materials involving a minor and soliciting a child. Warrants for his arrest were filed in Fillmore County on Thursday.

According to the BCA, Amick also goes by “E” and often uses a false female identity when he interacts with other men online to create sexual material involving the men’s children. Investigators say his victims are as young as newborns and up to 7 years old.

His last known residence was in the Mabel and Rushford area but the BCA says it’s unclear where he’s been since May 2023, and he may not even be in Minnesota anymore.

He’s described as 6-foot-3, around 120 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Amick is also wanted in Pennsylvania for a similar case, the BCA says, and investigators believe he receives payments from people online who support his activities. Federal officials are helping state and local authorities in the search.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find Amick is asked to call 877-WANTED-2 or leave a tip online.

Anyone who suspects illegal online activity involving children is urged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or leave a tip online.