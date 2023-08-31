Free entrance to Minnesota state parks on Sept. 9

Anyone who wants to get out and enjoy the outdoors will have a great opportunity to do so next month.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is waiving vehicle permit fees at all state parks and recreation areas.

It’s one of four times each year that the DNR celebrates a “Free Park Day.”

“September is such a great time to be outdoors as we look forward to the changing seasons,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. “We hope Minnesotans who haven’t been to a state park before or haven’t visited in a while will come out to enjoy time in nature and make memories with friends and family.”

With 75 state parks, the DNR says most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of one of them.

Many are popular for hiking and nearly three dozen also offer swimming beaches and paved trails for biking or walking. Additionally, picnic areas offer great spots to enjoy a family meal and 13 parks now offer all-terrain track chairs.

After Sept. 9, the final “Free Park Day” will be Nov. 24.

For more information and to find a park near you, click here.