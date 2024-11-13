Fredenberg man missing since Veteran’s Day

A 62-year-old Fredenberg man has been missing since Monday, and authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Marc Curran, a resident of Fredenberg, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, adding he was seen leaving his home near Bear Island Road.

At this time, authorities don’t know what clothes Curran was wearing when he disappeared, and he is not believed to be driving a car or carrying a cell phone.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.