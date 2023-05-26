Fort Snelling State Park to reopen Saturday morning

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday the reopening of Fort Snelling State Park at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The park was closed from April 21 through May 15 due to flooding. On May 17, the park closed again due to heavy rain in southern Minnesota, which raised river levels on the Minnesota River.

Pike and Picnic islands remain closed indefinitely due to flooding and debris from this spring’s floods. The Snelling Lake fishing pier will go through some minor fixes before it can be used.

Parkgoers can check the park’s webpage of the DNR’s resources website for visitor alerts on changing conditions, the DNR said.

Visitors need a state park vehicle permit to drive into the park. Permits can be purchased online or in person during park hours.

For more information, visit the DNR’s website.