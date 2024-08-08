Fort Snelling State Park to reopen Friday after flooding forced closure

Fort Snelling State Park is scheduled to reopen on Friday after flooding forced its closure on June 22.

Certain areas and facilities will remain closed until flood damage is assessed and cleanup is complete:

The restrooms and Picnic Shelter B on Picnic Island

The hiking trails of the Minnesota River side of Pike Island

The Caspersen boat launch on the Minnesota River near the Cedar Avenue Bridge

There will be walks in the park Friday and Sunday to explore the aftermath of the flooding. A full list of events can be found here.

The park encouraged visitors to check alerts on its website before visiting to know what to expect beforehand.