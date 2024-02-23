Former Viking Everson Griffen gets probation for careless driving; DWI charges dismissed

Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will serve one year of supervised probation after he reached a plea deal in a case stemming from a DWI arrest in Chanhassen last summer.

Court documents show Griffen, 36, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of careless driving in exchange for the dismissal of multiple DWI charges and one speeding citation.

A Carver County sheriff’s deputy pulled Griffen over the morning of July 22 after he was driving more than 60 mph in a 40 mph zone while weaving through traffic, a citation states. A breathalyzer test recorded a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.09 — just over the legal limit.

“I believe my driving conduct thus endangered myself and others,” Griffen wrote in his petition to enter a guilty plea.

In addition to a year of probation, Griffen must pay $1,080 in fines and fees, attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Impact Panel and complete a chemical use assessment.