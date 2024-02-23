Former Viking Everson Griffen gets probation for careless driving; DWI charges dismissed

Kyle Brown KSTP
In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Denver. [AP Photo/Mark Reis, File]

Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will serve one year of supervised probation after he reached a plea deal in a case stemming from a DWI arrest in Chanhassen last summer.

Court documents show Griffen, 36, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of careless driving in exchange for the dismissal of multiple DWI charges and one speeding citation.

A Carver County sheriff’s deputy pulled Griffen over the morning of July 22 after he was driving more than 60 mph in a 40 mph zone while weaving through traffic, a citation states. A breathalyzer test recorded a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.09 — just over the legal limit.

“I believe my driving conduct thus endangered myself and others,” Griffen wrote in his petition to enter a guilty plea.

In addition to a year of probation, Griffen must pay $1,080 in fines and fees, attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Impact Panel and complete a chemical use assessment.