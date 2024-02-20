Former state lawmaker, judge announces run for Dean Phillips’ 3rd District seat

Another person has entered the race for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District seat.

Former state lawmaker and judge Tad Jude announced his campaign for Congress on Tuesday, seeking the Republican endorsement.

Two Democrats, state Sen. Kelly Morrison and Democratic National Committee member Ron Harris, announced their bids for Dean Phillips’ seat last fall.

Phillips, a Democrat currently in the midst of a longshot presidential campaign, said in November that he won’t run for reelection this year.

Jude becomes the first well-known Republican to enter the race.

Jude was the youngest person elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 1972 when the 20-year-old won a House of Representatives race. He served in the House for 10 years before moving to the Minnesota Senate, where he served until 1989. He’s also previously served on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners and, most recently, as a Tenth District judge.

Now in his 70s, the Maple Grove resident said his focus is on “common-sense solutions.”

“The promise of Minnesota and the promise of America need saving,” Jude said in announcing his bid. “We have urgent problems that need to be addressed. Community safety, a broken immigration system, and a budget running out of control are at the forefront. These challenges demand bold leadership, unwavering dedication, and a commitment to service.”

Republicans won congressional races in Minnesota’s 3rd District in 29 consecutive elections from 1960 through 2016 but have lost three straight elections since Phillips beat five-term incumbent Republican Erik Paulsen by 12 points in 2018.