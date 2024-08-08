Former Rainbow Health workers demand answers at Thursday rally

Former Rainbow Health employees demanded answers from the non-profit’s board during a press conference on Thursday.

Rainbow Health in Minneapolis unexpectedly closed its doors on July 18, leaving dozens of employees without a job and many patients without services. The clinic was a leading advocate for those living with HIV, but also offered other health services and housing.

The Aliveness Project has since stepped up to help clients with some issues such as covering rent and housing. Minneapolis City Council last week gave the organization $1.8 million. But the Rainbow Health union says there are still services that need attention after the closure.

SEIU Healthcare MN & IA, the union representing former Rainbow Health workers, says its Thursday press conference is in response to a canceled bargaining session that was supposed to take place the same day.

Instead, union members say instead they will now discuss their frustrations with Rainbow Health Leaders, and their resolve to win “a fair outcome” for workers who lost their jobs and the patients who lost services.

SEIU said Rainbow Health did not follow its contract language, which required 30 days’ advance notice before a layoff was to occur for union contract members. The union claimed workers only found out hours before.

According to SEIU, their union requested bargaining immediately after the non-profit shut its doors and had met twice before the bargaining session was canceled.