Former Minneapolis DFL Vice Chair Mike Norton resigns after calling local election endorsement process ‘problematic and exclusionary’

DFL Vice Chair Mike Norton announced his resignation on Wednesday.

In his letter to DFL leadership, Norton called the party’s endorsement procedure “highly problematic and exclusionary” while pointing to what he calls a “complex and cumbersome caucus and convention process”.

Norton also cited the Minnesota DFL’s “indifference” to “significant delegate irregularities” in the endorsement process as a reason for his resignation.

He had unsuccessfully run for Ward 13 last year.

In his closing statement, Norton says “Given my fundamental disagreement with the current endorsement process and lack of confidence in the state party to find a resolution, it seems unproductive for me to continue in the role of Minneapolis DFL Vice Chair.”

A copy of his resignation letter can be found below: