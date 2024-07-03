Forecast on 4th of July causing some cities to reschedule or cancel fireworks

At least four cities have now rescheduled or canceled 4th of July fireworks due to the forecast for Thursday, which includes rain and thunderstorms.



The fireworks on Lake Minnetonka were moved to Wednesday, July 3 at 9:50 p.m. The South Lake Minnetonka Police and Excelsior Fire District say they worked with the National Weather Service Twin Cities to come to the decision.

The Prior Lake Association announced in a press release on Wednesday that their fireworks will be moved to that same night, July 3, at 10 p.m., due to “inclement weather.”

Eden Prairie announced on Wednesday that all Independence Day festivities, including fireworks, were canceled due to the forecast. However, Wednesday night events, including the city’s first drone light show, would go on as planned.

Chanhassen said on Wednesday their 4th of July fireworks will be postponed to July 12 due to the forecast on July 4. The city added that parade will currently go on as planned on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., but will be rescheduled if there are thunderstorms.

