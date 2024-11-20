Flying for Thanksgiving? Expect MSP to be busier than than last year for the holiday.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is expecting more travelers around Thanksgiving this year. MSP is anticipating about 10% more passengers over a 12-day period around the Thanksgiving holiday compared to 2023.
The airport is expecting at least 468,000 people to fly and go through security between Thursday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 2.
That’s up from last year, which saw 432,000 people flying and getting screened during that same timeframe.
As usual, the two busiest days of the 12 days are the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Each day, 49,000 passengers are expected to go through the gates this year.
“We’re prepared for a strong and busy couple of weeks around Thanksgiving, which is in line with MSP’s total passenger growth of 8% so far in 2024,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP.
Earlier this year, MSP added an express lane for Terminal 2 that’s located in the Purple Ramp as an additional pick-up and drop-off area.
While the airport says they are fully staffed to deal with the increase in passengers for the Thanksgiving holiday travel, they recommend people arrive two hours in advance of domestic flights and three hours early for international travel.
MSP also provided these tips for holiday travel:
- MSP passengers can reserve a spot in the security line for free through MSP RESERVE, which recently expanded to Terminal 1. Reservation times vary per terminal and availability is limited.
- Parking will be in high demand over the holidays. Travelers can prebook parking online to guarantee a spot and capture the lowest daily rates. Bookings must be made at least 12 hours prior to the scheduled arrival time.
- Travelers in Terminal 1 should check the checkpoint wait-time boards when they enter the ticketing lobby. Passengers can access all gates from either checkpoint, but the North Checkpoint often has shorter wait times.
- During busy times, drivers can go up or down to Terminal 1’s departures or arrivals levels to pick up or drop off passengers.
- Drivers heading to the airport to pick up passengers are encouraged to use MSP’s cell phone lots on Post Road. These are free waiting areas. Drivers should remain parked until their arriving party contacts them to pick them up at either terminal.