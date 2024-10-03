Express drop off and pick lane added to Terminal 2 at MSP amid surge of travelers

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) quietly added and opened another lane at Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to make picking up and dropping off passengers easier.

The new express lane is open 24 hours a day and is on the second level of the purple parking ramp, which is connected to the terminal by a sky bridge.

MAC says the terminal has been busy during peak times, with up to 800 vehicles passing through per hour.

“We recognize that vehicle congestion at peak travel times can be a challenge for those picking up or dropping off passengers, especially at Terminal 2 where there’s limited curb space,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC, which owns and operates MSP. “We’ve reconfigured the parking facility to offer an additional loading zone with free, easy in-easy out access that should minimize overall congestion and ultimately reduce travel times.”

MAC says Terminal 2 is seeing record-setting travel numbers, including when the terminal set an all-time record of monthly passengers in March 2024 with 711,612.

Terminal 2 is home to seven domestic and international airlines: Sun Country, Allegiant, Condor, Frontier, Icelandair, JetBlue and Southwest.