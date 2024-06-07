Flooding causes the closure of Highway 123 in Carver County

Due to recent rainfall in Carver County, Highway 123 will be closed north of Highway 7 and drivers are encouraged to use Highways 21 and 25 as alternate routes.

According to Carver County, the area between Watertown and Mayer is experiencing flooding that is potentially dangerous for vehicles and drivers. This section of the highway goes through the area that connects Lippert Lake and the South Fork Crow River.

The larger area between Watertown and Mayer has a flood warning and the National Weather Service advises folks to exercise caution when walking near water bodies.