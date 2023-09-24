Flags at half-staff in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
Minnesota’s governor is directing all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Sunday to honor Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
The annual order is meant to recognize firefighters killed or injured in the line of duty.
Governor Walz released the following statement on the order:
“We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect communities across Minnesota, and every firefighter deserves to come home at the end of every shift. On Sunday, we recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in service to their communities.”Governor Tim Walz
The governor’s office says individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota’s fallen firefighters and their families.
A memorial ceremony honoring two fallen firefighters is set to happen at the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday afternoon.
Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlan died in the line of duty on Nov. 4, 2022.
St. Paul Fire Captain Chris Parson died in the line of duty on June 15, 2023.
