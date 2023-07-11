First of two community workshops on Olson Memorial Highway to be held Tuesday evening

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is set to host two community workshops in July for the Olson Memorial Highway study in North Minneapolis.

The study focuses on the Olson Memorial Highway between Border Avenue and the bridge west of Thomas Avenue, officials say.

Head over to the first workshop on Tuesday, July 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Harrison Recreation Center gymnasium in Minneapolis on North Irving Ave.

The goal of the Olson Memorial Highway study is to understand the long-term needs of the community and explore potential long-term solutions that help the people who use the highway and the surrounding community, officials say.

MnDOT says attendees are welcome to come and share their thoughts on the future of Olson Memorial Highway while learning more about the study.

The second workshop is scheduled for Monday, July 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Johnson Room at the Sumner Library in Minneapolis on Van White Memorial Blvd.

MnDOT is also inviting the public to give feedback on the study in an online survey.

Hwy 55/Olson Memorial Hwy study area map (Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Transportation)