First metro mosquito larvae of 2023 season found

The summerlike temperatures this week come with a bit of a downside: they create better conditions for mosquito larvae.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) said Monday that it officially found the first mosquito larvae of the year, meaning mosquito season has arrived.

Officials say the larvae were found in Oakdale but other facilities around the metro are likely to find mosquito larvae this week as the temperatures warm and melt ponds.

Found! Our first mosquito larvae of the year was located today by field supervisor Andrew in Oakdale! We expect our other facilities around the metro to find larvae this week as ponds continue to melt and warm up.



MMCD officials told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last month that they anticipated a “significant delay” to this year’s mosquito season because of the cold temperatures that last into this month.

Spring mosquitos typically start to appear in mid-May, so there is still some time to enjoy the outdoors without having to worry about the insects, and the fact that it took so long to get warm weather could push that back further.

However, this spring is also forecast to be wetter than average, which is ideal for the mosquito population.