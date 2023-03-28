2023 mosquito season expected to be ‘significantly delayed’ due to cold air, water temperatures

While warmer air temperatures have been slow to arrive in the Midwest, the colder than average conditions may bring some relief to this year’s mosquito season.

Members of the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they’re “anticipating a significant delay” to this year’s mosquito season, citing the cold temperatures.

Although spring mosquitos typically start to appear in mid-May, Alex Carlson, the Public Affairs Manager for the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, says they will likely be out even later due to the water temperatures being colder than normal.

Carlson says the cold water will slow down the metamorphosis and keep larvae in the water longer and believes high mosquito numbers won’t be seen until late May or early June – at the earliest.

However, Carlson says this spring is predicted to be wetter than average, meaning that most species of mosquito will bounce back after two years of drought, which the state is no longer in.

Homeowners are encouraged to observe the snow melting in their yards and see if there are spots where water pools and not draining. Any water pools could be potential areas where mosquitoes lay their eggs.