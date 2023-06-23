First Lady Jill Biden to visit Minneapolis on Saturday

First Lady Jill Biden is set to stop in Minneapolis on Saturday, according to the White House.

She’s expected to arrive at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just before noon, before heading to an event for the Biden Victory Fund.

The first lady will then celebrate Pride at an event scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

No other details on her trip to Minnesota were immediately available, but her stay won’t last long: Biden is scheduled to be in Nashville later Saturday afternoon.

The first lady last visited Minnesota in February 2022, when she met with local health care workers and members of a federal COVID-19 surge response team before heading to the University of Minnesota to highlight investments in child care funding through the American Rescue Plan.