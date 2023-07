Fire crews responded to a fire at a grain elevator in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said they responded to the fire at the intersection of 37th and Hiawatha Avenue.

Fire crews have set up an aerial ladder standpipe and have lines laid to extinguish fire found at the top of the grain tower. Fire crews are working to open up tower ductwork with saws. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) July 5, 2023

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew captured footage of the blaze around 7 a.m.

Black smoke was seen billowing from a window at the top of the grain elevator.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.