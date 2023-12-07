Finalists for new state flag to be displayed at MOA

Minnesotans will have a chance to get a better look at the six finalists for the next state flag this weekend.

The flags will be on display in Mall of America’s rotunda from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission chose the finalists from around 2,200 designs submitted by the public. While the commission can modify the designs, its members are expected to narrow their choices over the next couple of weeks.

The commission has to adopt a new design by Jan. 1. Members chose their top choice for the new state seal earlier this week, although some design tweaks could still be made.