Final person involved in 2019 Red Lake Indian Reservation murder sentenced to 12 years

The last of four people involved in a 2019 murder on Red Lake Indian Reservation was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

32-year-old Daniel Charles Barrett’s time in prison will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court records, on Aug. 12, 2019, Barrett — along with 22-year-olds Mia Faye Sumner and Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank — entered the garage of a home where Daniel Alan Johnson lived.

Once inside, Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing Johnson and seriously injuring a second victim. Court documents state that the three then left the scene.

A fourth person, 51-year-old Rose Celeste Siewert, drove Barrett, Sumner and Cutbank off the reservation to avoid being arrested.

According to court documents, Barrett pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2022 but absconded during his pretrial release and was arrested on Nov. 2.

Earlier this year, Cutbank was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Sumner was sentenced to 10 years and Siewert was sentenced to four years.

This case was investigated by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the FBI, the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Duluth Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Corrections in collaboration with the United States Attorney’s Office Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative.