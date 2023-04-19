Woman sentenced to 20 years for murder on Red Lake Indian Reservation

A federal judge sentenced a Bemidji woman to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for her role in a shooting that killed a man and wounded another victim in 2019.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, entered the home of Daniel Johnson on Aug. 12, 2019, along with co-defendants Mia Faye Sumner and Daniel Charles Barrett. Cutbank fired several rounds inside the home, killing Johnson and seriously injuring a second victim.

A fourth co-defendant, Rose Siewert, drove them off the reservation.

In September, Cutbank pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting assault resulting in serious bodily injury. She will now serve 20 years in federal prison.

Sumner, Barrett and Siewert also pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Sumner was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and Siewert received a four-year sentence for being an accessory after the fact. Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder but has yet to be sentenced.